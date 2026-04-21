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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 600 candidates have serious criminal cases, 629 crorepatis: ADR data

Among the candidates with serious criminal cases, BJP topped the list with 188 candidates while Trinamool Congress came second with 90, CPI(M) 78 and Congress 63.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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