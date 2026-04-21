<p>Nearly 600 candidates fighting West Bengal Assembly elections in two phases have serious criminal cases against them while 629 are crorepatis, an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms said on Tuesday.</p><p>Among the candidates with serious criminal cases, BJP topped the list with 188 candidates while Trinamool Congress came second with 90, CPI(M) 78 and Congress 63.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter deletion row deepens as lakhs missing from electoral rolls.<p><strong>West Bengal Polls: Muscle and Money Power</strong></p><p>Candidates: 2926</p><p>Analysed: 2920</p><p>Women: 385</p><p>Candidates with: </p><p>Serious Criminal Cases: 589 (431 in 2021)</p><p>BJP: 188</p><p>Trinamool Congress: 90 </p><p>Cong: 63</p><p>CPI(M): 78 </p><p>Crime Against Women: 192 </p><p>BJP-77; Trinamool-21; Cong: 14; CPI(M)-22</p><p>Murder: 35 </p><p>BJP-10; Trinamool-9; Cong:2; CPI(M)-6</p><p>Attempt to Murder: 185 </p><p>BJP-69; Trinamool-24; Cong:15; CPI(M)-22</p><p>Red Alert Constituencies (with 3 or more candidates with cases): 129 (78 in 2021)</p><p>Crorepatis: 629 (394 in 2021)</p><p>Trinamool Congress: 209</p><p>BJP: 143</p><p>Congress: 86</p><p>CPI(M): 57</p><p>Average of assets per candidate: Rs 1.27 crore (Rs. 91.69 lakh in 2021)</p><p><strong>Richest: </strong></p><p>Jakir Hossain -- Jangipur -- Trinamool Congress -- Rs 133.52 crore</p><p><strong>Poorest:</strong></p><p>Rubiya Begam -- Durgapur Purba -- Aam Janata Unnayan Party -- Rs 500</p><p>Zero Assets Declared: 4</p><p>Recontesting MLAs: 202</p><p>Average Assets in 2021 Elections: Rs 2.90 crore</p><p>Average Assets in 2026 Elections: Rs 4.74 crore</p><p>Average Asset Growth in 5 years: Rs 1.83 crore (63%)</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC replaces Nandigram Police Observer 48 hours before polling.<p><strong>Education </strong></p><p>1354: Class 5th to 12th </p><p>1419: Graduate or above</p><p>49: Diploma holders</p><p>68: Just literate </p><p>30: Illiterate</p><p><strong>Age </strong></p><p>854: 25-40 years</p><p>1567: 41-60 years</p><p>495: 61-80 years</p><p>4: Above 80 years</p>