Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 91 seats of 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah may decide road to power

At the heart of that battle lie North and South 24 Parganas - the twin districts which, along with Kolkata and Howrah, form the TMC's strongest fortress and the BJP's most crucial gateway to power.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsKolkataHowrahWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us