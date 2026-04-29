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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 92.4% turnout, sporadic violence during last phase of polls

The Election Commission stated that the two phases of polling in the state have seen the highest ever participation of voters since Independence.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 20:49 IST
India NewsBJPTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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