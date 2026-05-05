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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | A defiant Mamata says won't quit CM post, everything's written in Constitution, says BJP

The BJP won 207 of the 293 constituencies, where polling took place on April 23 and 29, and where votes were counted on Monday.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeConstitutionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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