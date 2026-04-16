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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | A grieving mother fights, but shadow of Mir Zafar lurks in Palashi

Tamanna’s death came less than a year after the outrage over the rape and murder of a young doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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