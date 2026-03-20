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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | A struggling family’s Indianness on endless trial

The family’s ordeal has also been reflective of identity insecurity that has been haunting many in poll-bound West Bengal
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:25 IST
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Sunali with her father Bhodu Sheikh.

Sunali with her father Bhodu Sheikh. 

Credit: Jayanta Shaw

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Published 20 March 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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