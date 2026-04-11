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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Abhishek Banerjee calls rivals BJP 'agencies', vows to restore voting rights in a month

TMC's national general secretary claimed the purported video showed Kabir describing Muslims as "very foolish" and easily misled.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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