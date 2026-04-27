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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Abhishek Banerjee tells party workers to 'take BJP money and vote for TMC'

Banerjee also alleged that large sums of money were being smuggled into the state.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsBJPTMCIndia PoliticsAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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