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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Agrarian distress, youth's aspirations dominate poll discourse in ex-Left citadel Katwa

Katwa, an unreserved seat, is one of the seven assembly segments under the Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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