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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | AIMIM severs ties with Humayun Kabir's party

The party confirmed it will contest the polls independently.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalAIMIMWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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