<p>Hyderabad: The All <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aimim">India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen </a>(AIMIM) announced on Friday that it has severed its alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) ahead of the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengal">West Bengal</a> elections, citing concerns over statements it believes undermine the integrity of Muslims. </p><p>The party confirmed it will contest the polls independently.</p><p>The decision came amid a growing political controversy triggered by a purported video, circulated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), allegedly featuring Kabir.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Oppn attacks Owaisi–Humayun Kabir poll tie-up; says it may split votes .<p>In the video, he is seen claiming to have spoken about links with senior BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Himanta Biswa Sarma and to have outlined a strategy to weaken Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. </p><p>He was also allegedly heard claiming communication with the PMO, and said he had been advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states. The video could not be independently verified by <em>DH. </em></p><p>The alliance had been announced on March 23, when AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi declared that his party would contest the West Bengal elections in partnership with Kabir's newly floated AJUP. </p><p>The tie-up had been expected to influence vote share in Muslim-dominated constituencies across the state.</p><p>Announcing the split in a social media post on Friday, AIMIM said, <em>"</em>Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party. Bengal's Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM's policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward."</p><p>In the video, Kabir was allegedly heard speaking to an unidentified person and outlining a strategy to divert minority votes away from the TMC, while also claiming widespread support from the Muslim community. He is heard saying, "Fooling Muslims is easy. They are very humble, very innocent. I have caught their emotion through the Babri Masjid issue. Today, every Muslim in the country is with me. If you say anything bad about me, they will attack you. Test and see it." </p><p>Kabir was expelled from the TMC last year following a major controversy over his vow to construct a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district</p>