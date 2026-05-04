<p>Kolkata: Humayun Kabir, who floated the Aam Janata Unnayan Party just before the assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a>, has won in both Nowda and Rejinagar constituencies of the state. </p><p>Kabir, a member of the outgoing state assembly, was suspended from the Trinamool Congress after he moved to build a replica of the Babri Mosque, which had been demolished in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in 1992. He had even laid the foundation of the mosque. He then floated the AJUP.</p><p>The AJUP had announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata alleges BJP looted 100 seats with help from EC.<p>The AIMIM, however, snapped its ties with the AJUP after the TMC circulated a video, which allegedly showed Kabir admitting that he entered into a deal with the BJP that wanted him to make a dent in the support base of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party in the constituencies with a significant population of Muslims.</p><p>Kabir beat his nearest rival, Rana Mandal of the BJP, with a margin of 27,943 votes in Nowda, pushing TMC’s Sahina Momtaz Khan, a member of the outgoing assembly, to the third position.</p><p>In Rejinagar, Kabir beat his nearest rival, Bapan Ghosh of the BJP, with a margin of 58,876 votes, pushing TMC’s Ataur Rahaman to the third position.</p>