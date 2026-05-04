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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | AJUP’s Humayun Kabir wins Nowda, Rejinagar seats

The AJUP had announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 19:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsHumayunWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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