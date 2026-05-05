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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Amit Shah named BJP's central observer for election of legislative party leader

The party also appointed Union minister JP Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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