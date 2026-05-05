<p>After a landslide victory in West Bengal, talks for government formation and appointing the new chief minister have begun within the BJP.</p><p>The party on Tuesday named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party's central observer for election of its legislative party leader in West Bengal.</p>.<p>The party also appointed Union minister JP Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam.</p>.<p>Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made co-observer for election of BJP's legislative party leader in Assam, according to a notification issued by the party.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Higher dole promise, shifting sentiment reshape women’s vote.<p>Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was appointed as co-observer for election of the BJP's legislative party leader in West Bengal, according to the notification.</p>.<p>The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>