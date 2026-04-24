<p>New Delhi Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday accused Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> of trying to create a “fake narrative” about the high voter turnout in the first phase of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a> elections on Thursday, saying the total votes cast in 2026 actually went down when compared to 2021.</p>.<p>After Shah held a press conference in Kolkata on Friday, O'Brien said in a post on X that the total number of electors in 2021 for the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase on Thursday was 3.67 crore, while the total votes cast were 3.10 crore, a turnout of about 84 per cent.</p>.<p>In 2026, post the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the total electors for these seats reduced to 3.33 crore, and the total votes cast were 3.09 crore, with a vote percentage of 92.70 per cent, he said.</p>.<p>“This means that despite a higher turnout in 2026, the total votes cast have actually reduced by 83,674 as compared to 2021. The difference is negligible. The higher turnout of 92.70 per cent in 2026 versus 83.98 per cent in 2021 is purely because of the reduction in the total number of electors after the SIR,” O’Brien said.</p>.<p>He also added, “Afternoon of May 4 (counting day) beckons.” “It's so easy to expose you. And your attempt to create fake narratives,” the Trinamool leader in the Upper House added.</p>.<p>The remarks followed after Shah told a presser in Kolkata, “People of Bengal broke all records in the first phase and voted with enthusiasm for a change,” referring to the more than 92 per cent voter turnout in the first phase on Thursday.</p>.<p>The remaining 142 seats in Bengal will go to polls on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.</p>.<p>In another post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, O’Brien said, “You announced that you were the candidate in all 294 seats in Bengal. Cut the big talk. On May 4, after Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, accept the challenge: Resign as PM.” </p><p>At the presser, Shah also said that the BJP will secure an absolute majority in Bengal, and bag more than 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls on Thursday.</p>