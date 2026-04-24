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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Amit Shah trying to create fake narrative on high voter turnout: Derek O'Brien

The remaining 142 seats in Bengal will go to polls on April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsDerek O'Brienvoter turnoutWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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