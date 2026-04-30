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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Arrest troublemakers by tonight: CEO Manoj Agarwal on post-poll violence

Agarwal issued the directions during a virtual meeting with senior administrative officials, including district magistrates and superintendents of police, while reviewing the law and order situation.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 19:09 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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