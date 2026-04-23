Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 |Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for Mamata Banerjee

Kejriwal said he spoke to Banerjee over the phone and extended his "complete solidarity and support" to her.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsElectionsArvind KejriwalIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeecampaignWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us