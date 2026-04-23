<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-admi-party">AAP</a> national convenor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> will campaign for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> on April 26 and 27, the second phase of the assembly election, party sources said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal will visit the state at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and will campaign for the ruling party.</p>.<p>The former Delhi chief minister is expected to take part in public meetings and outreach programmes as part of the TMC's campaign for the second phase of polling, the sources said.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Kejriwal said he spoke to Banerjee over the phone and extended his "complete solidarity and support" to her.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC plans twin-front campaign from March 24; Mamata in northern districts, Abhishek in south.<p>"Just spoke to Mamta didi on the phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Voting for the West Bengal Assembly election is underway on Thursday. The second phase of polling will take place on April 29.</p>