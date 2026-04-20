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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

Nearly a quarter of the country's beedi workers are concentrated in Murshidabad, where the industry forms the backbone of the local economy.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsWest Bengalspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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