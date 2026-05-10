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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Aura cracked, fault lines exposed: TMC stares at existential churn after Bengal rout

For the TMC, the crisis unfolding now is no longer merely electoral. It is structural, psychological and existential.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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