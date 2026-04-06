Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Babri mosque politics turns Murshidabad belt into state's most volatile poll battleground

What began as a local act of defiance after Kabir's expulsion from the TMC has, within months, turned into the emotional pivot of the election in this part of Murshidabad.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 05:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 05:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMurshidabadWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us