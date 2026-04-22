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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Bandwan, a former Maoist territory-turned-TMC stronghold will see three cornered election

Bandwan is also home to the Kheria-Shabar community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group that continues to live in the fringes even after seven decades of independence.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCPuruliaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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