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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Battle for the ballot: How the SIR process shook West Bengal

A sweeping revision has led to mass deletions, fierce political battles and rising uncertainty ahead of the state's Assembly elections
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 20:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalSpecialsInSightWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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