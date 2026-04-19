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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | ‘Battle to save state’s identity’: Modi targets Mamata govt over ‘infiltrator politics’

Modi claimed that for such a government, the biggest obstacle would be the ordinary people of West Bengal.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewspoliticsNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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