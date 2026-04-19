<p>Jhargram: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday asserted that the upcoming assembly election in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> was a battle to save the state's identity, accusing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> government of pursuing politics that favoured "infiltrators" over the native population.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Jhargram district, Modi alleged that the TMC wanted to form a "government of infiltrators and for infiltrators", urging voters to unite to remove it from power.</p>.<p>"This election is to save the rich heritage of this land. It is for saving the identity of Bengal. Today, there is fear of Bengal losing its identity," he said.</p>.<p>"The path that the TMC is treading is very dangerous. The TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators and for infiltrators. A government that will protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators and the customs of infiltrators, rather than those of the people of Bengal," he alleged.</p>.<p>Modi claimed that for such a government, the biggest obstacle would be the ordinary people of West Bengal.</p>.<p>"For the TMC's infiltrator government, if there is any enemy, it will be the brothers and sisters sitting here who will be the enemies of the infiltrators," he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP to implement UCC, won't let Bengalis become minority: PM Modi.<p>The PM claimed resentment against the TMC government had spread across communities and regions of the state.</p>.<p>"Therefore, every community, every class, every region of Bengal has resolved this time, and has taken a pledge to oust this TMC government," he claimed.</p>.<p>Modi accused the TMC of ignoring people's problems and of presiding over a system of corruption and extortion.</p>.<p>"If one has to build a house, one has to depend on TMC's syndicate. TMC MPs and MLAs are least bothered about your problems. They are busy filling their pockets," he alleged.</p>.<p>The PM also alleged that TMC leaders were illegally occupying tribal land in several parts of the state.</p>.<p>"Thousands of acres of land belonging to tribals have been occupied by TMC goons," he alleged.</p>.<p>West Bengal will vote in two phases, with Jhargram going to the polls on April 23.</p>