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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| Bhabanipur feels the heat as Mamata and Suvendu take on each other

Mamata’s supporters raised slogans targeting Adhikari, albeit elsewhere in the constituency.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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