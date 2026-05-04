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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Bhabanipur sides with Mamata, TMC chief leads with over 15,000 votes

When counting began, the TMC supremo was trailing BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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