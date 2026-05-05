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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP achieves its 2021 target of crossing 200-seat mark five years later

While the state assembly has a strength of 294 members, votes were counted for 293 as the Election Commission countermanded the polling in one seat following electoral malpractices.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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