<p>Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in 206 out of 292 seats in the just-held West Bengal assembly election, achieving its target of crossing the 200-seat mark for the polls held five years ago.</p>.<p>While the state assembly has a strength of 294 members, votes were counted for 293 as the Election Commission countermanded the polling in one seat following electoral malpractices.</p>.<p>Counting in one seat, Rajarhat Newtown in North 24 Parganas district, has been completed, but its result is yet to be declared.</p>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah, considered the main poll strategist of the BJP, had set a target of 200-plus seats for the party's West Bengal wing ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021. The party, however, won 77 constituencies.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | MLA-elect tonsures head, performs libation for BJP workers 'killed by TMC goons' in 2021.<p>This time, the BJP won 206 seats (out of 292), while the TMC bagged 80, as per the ECI data.</p>.<p>The Congress and the AJUP of Humayun Kabir won two seats each. The CPI(M) and the AISF managed to win one constituency each, it said. </p>