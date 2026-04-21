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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP always fails to deliver on promises: Abhishek Banerjee

Addressing a poll rally at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said women 'will continue to receive benefits under the scheme for life'.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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