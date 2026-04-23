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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP amassed all machinery, resources against Mamata Banerjee but will fail miserably in polls: Abhishek Banerjee

He alleged that faulty EVMs were sent to several polling booths during the first phase of polling, forcing people to wait for the replacement machines.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:21 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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