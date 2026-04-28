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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP banks on ‘Vande Mataram’ in Bankim Chandra's birthplace

Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalVande MataramNews VideosWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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