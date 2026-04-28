<p>In the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the political battle in Naihati, the birthplace of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who gave India Vande Mataram, has taken on a deeper significance.</p><p>The BJP has fielded a descendant of Bankim, hoping to anchor its campaign in Bengal’s cultural and intellectual legacy. But the party continues to face the challenge of the “outsider” tag in a state where identity politics runs deep.</p><p>On the other side, the All India Trinamool Congress is banking on governance, welfare delivery, and local connect, projecting its sitting MLA Sanat Dey as the face of continuity.</p><p>Can the saffron party’s reliance on cultural icons convert into votes? Or will development and local connect ultimately shape the verdict?</p>