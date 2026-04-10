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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP blends Hindutva with Bengali identity to counter ‘anti-Bengali’ charge

BJP leaders have increasingly invoked not just “Jai Shri Ram” but also “Jai Ma Kali”, “Jai Ma Durga” and references to Tagore in their messaging.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahTMCIndia PoliticsTrinamool CongressBengaliWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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