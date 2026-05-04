West Bengal assembly elections 2026 | BJP breaches Mamata's citadel: Full list of winners

<p>The BJP is inching closer to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-lotus-blooms-in-what-was-the-land-of-twin-flowers-3990368">historic win in West Bengal</a>, with the saffron party having already crossed the majority mark of 148 seats. </p><p>The BJP cut through the ruling TMC's traditional strongholds and expanded its footprint in both urban and rural belts.</p><p>With this victory, the BJP will form its first government in the state, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government's 15 years in power.</p>