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West Bengal assembly elections 2026 | BJP breaches Mamata's citadel: Full list of winners

The BJP is inching closer to a historic win as it has uprooted the TMC after 15 years.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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