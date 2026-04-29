West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleges TMC agents tried to assault her inside polling booth

<p>Kolkata: Tension prevailed at a polling booth in Kolkata's Entally constituency on Wednesday after BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that TMC polling agents tried to assault her when she objected to crowding inside the booth and lack of privacy for voters.</p>.<p>Tibrewal claimed that several TMC polling agents were sitting too close to the EVMs and that voters were unable to cast their ballots in secrecy.</p>.<p>"In a small room where polling was taking place, there were six TMC polling agents and one each from BJP, CPI(M), Congress and an Independent. Along with them, there were five polling staff members, making the room very crowded. They were practically sitting on the EVM, and there was no privacy for voters," she claimed.</p>.<p>She said she complained to the central forces and the presiding officer, following which the agents were asked to step outside.</p>.<p>"However, TMC agents did not leave and tried to assault me," Tibrewal alleged.</p>