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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleges TMC agents tried to assault her inside polling booth

Tibrewal claimed that several TMC polling agents were sitting too close to the EVMs and that voters were unable to cast their ballots in secrecy.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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