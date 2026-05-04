<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leaders in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> on Monday exuded confidence about winning the assembly elections, asserting that people have voted for a change.</p><p>Counting of votes for the 293 seats of the assembly began at 8 am, as the TMC eyes a fourth straight term in power and the BJP seeks to script history by forming its first government in the state.</p><p>Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the BJP will form the next government in the state.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Both TMC, BJP make victory claims as high turnout signals a tide turn.<p>Adhikari is seeking a re-election from Nandigram and taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.</p><p>"BJP will form the government," he said.</p><p>Maintaining that Muslim voters have not gone en masse with the TMC in this election, he claimed that Hindu votes have consolidated in favour of the BJP.</p><p>State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said he was confident of a landslide victory for the party.</p><p>"People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government, and in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that in the fight between Mamata Banerjee and the people, people have rejected Mamata Banerjee," Bhattacharya said outside a counting centre in Kolkata.</p><p>BJP's Kharagpur Sadar candidate, Dilip Ghosh, claimed that people have voted for change.</p><p>"The counting will be conducted in the same manner as the polling. People have voted to bring a new government," he told PTI Videos.</p><p>BJP's Noapara candidate Arjun Singh said the election will blaze the trail for change.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No victory rallies will be allowed after announcement of results: EC official.<p>"We firmly believe, with full confidence and trust, that this change will happen and the BJP will win the elections," he said.</p><p>BJP's Gaighata candidate Subrata Thakur said his party will get more than 180 seats.</p><p>"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi guiding us from Delhi, we will form a double-engine government. In past elections, there were strong-arm tactics. This year the EC ensured free and fair polls. People have voted for 'poriborton'," he said.</p><p>BJP leader Sishir Bajoria said his party will make a clean sweep in the elections.</p><p>"Have you heard anything from Didi's (CM Mamata Banerjee) side? They have fallen silent," he said.</p>