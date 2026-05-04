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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP leaders exude confidence about victory, says people voted for change

Adhikari is seeking a re-election from Nandigram and taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:23 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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