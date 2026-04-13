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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'BJP means detention, TMC means no tension': Abhishek Banerjee

The TMC leader also targeted the BJP's central leadership, describing them as 'outsiders' who come to the state for campaigning without understanding its culture and ethos.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:00 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:00 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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