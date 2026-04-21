Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP to resolve decades-old Gorkha issue within 6 months of forming govt in Bengal: Amit Shah

He said no party other than the BJP could find a solution acceptable to the Gorkhas.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us