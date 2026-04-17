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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP using women's quota bill as front to pass Delimitation Bill that will break India: Mamata Banerjee

The CM also vowed to fight the Union government's move at every step.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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