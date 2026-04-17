<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Friday accused the NDA government of using the proposed amendment to the women's quota law in Parliament as a front for the Delimitation Bill that would "break the country into pieces".</p><p>She also vowed to fight the Union government's move at every step. </p><p>The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law, along with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, to implement the proposed amended women's quota law, in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-special-session-live-lok-sabha-set-to-vote-on-womens-reservation-bill-today-3971017">Track latest updates on the Parliament Special Session here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-special-session-live-lok-sabha-set-to-vote-on-womens-reservation-bill-today-3971017"> </a></p>.<p>According to the Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.</p>.<p>Seats will also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.</p>.Linking bills on amending women's quota law, delimitation conspiracy to delete voters' names: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.<p>Addressing a poll rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee alleged that "the BJP brought the Delimitation Bill while keeping the women's reservation bill at the front".</p>.<p>"The BJP is trying to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to nearly 850 through the Delimitation Bill. It will break the country into pieces," the TMC supremo said.</p>.<p>She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not speaking the truth about the development of north Bengal at a BJP rally last week.</p>.<p>"The prime minister said nothing was done for the development of north Bengal. But we spent Rs 1.72 lakh crore on the development of the region," Banerjee said and asked Modi to cross-check data before making such remarks. </p>