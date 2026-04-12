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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP wants to carry out delimitation exercise to trifurcate Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

She also alleged that parts of West Bengal could be merged with Bihar or Odisha, and it would result in hardships for the Bengalis living in those areas.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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