<p>New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Narendra Modi</a> after his promise of a 'white paper' on corruption in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal</a>, saying nine of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption investigation who joined BJP "got reprieve".</p>.<p>In a post on X, O'Brien shared a "fact-check" of the claims made by Modi at a poll rally in West Bengal's Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district.</p>.<p>"Another election speech by Narendra today. Once more, let's expose his 8 claims and present an 8 point reality check," O'Brien said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC counters PM Modi's Bengal speech with 'seven-point reality check'.<p>On the prime minister's remarks that the BJP would bring a 'white-paper' on corruption, he said, "Nine out of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption investigation who joined BJP got reprieve. Praful Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan. Suvendu Adhikari made Leader of Opposition. BJP Washing Machine." </p><p>Countering claims about governance in West Bengal, O'Brien said the TMC government had lifted "two crore people out of poverty", reduced unemployment, and launched multiple welfare schemes. He also highlighted initiatives such as 'Duare Sarkar camps' and social assistance programmes, asserting that crores of beneficiaries had received services at their doorstep.</p>.<p>On Modi's remarks on increasing farmers' income in West Bengal, O'Brien disputed claims regarding benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme, stating that a parliamentary panel had recommended increasing the amount, which had not been implemented.</p>.<p>The TMC leader contrasted this with the state's Krishak Bandhu scheme, claiming it provided higher assistance to farmers in West Bengal.</p>.<p>On the issue of women's safety, O'Brien criticised the BJP, citing national crime data and referring to controversies including the remission of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order issues in Delhi.</p>.<p>"81 women get raped every day in the country. The highest rate of crime against women is in Delhi where police are under Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP shielded MP who molested champion women wrestlers. Freed rapists of Bilkis Bano," he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP to implement UCC, won't let Bengalis become minority: PM Modi.<p>On employment schemes, including the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, O'Brien claimed that only a fraction of applicants had received loan sanctions, questioning the effectiveness of the initiative.</p>.<p>In his speech, Modi said the BJP had brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to grant citizenship to refugees and accused the TMC of trying to spread fear among them.</p>.<p>He alleged the 15-year rule of TMC has given nothing but fear to every citizen, and promised age relaxation in government recruitment. Modi also promised to roll out Ayushman Bharat in Bengal immediately after the BJP forms the government. </p>