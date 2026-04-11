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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP Washing Machine: Derek O'Brien takes jibe at PM Modi

Countering claims about governance in West Bengal, O'Brien said the TMC government had lifted 'two crore people out of poverty'.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:29 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalPM ModiTMCDerek O’ BrienWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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