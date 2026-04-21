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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP will provide 1 lakh jobs to youths each year in infiltrator-free state: Amit Shah

He also said the BJP would restore the industrial glory of the country's iron ore production hub and secure jobs for local youth.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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