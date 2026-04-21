<p>Calling the West Bengal assembly polls a chance "to make the state free of infiltrators", Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Tuesday promised one lakh jobs for youths each year based on merit if the BJP won the election.</p><p>He also said the BJP would restore the industrial glory of the country's iron ore production hub and secure jobs for local youth.</p><p>This was his second poll rally of the day in Kulti, on the outskirts of Paschim Bardhaman's industrial hubs of Asansol and Barakar. </p> .West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP to resolve decades-old Gorkha issue within 6 months of forming govt in Bengal: Amit Shah.<p>"Kulti used to be the hub of iron ore production of the country, but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought it to its knees. We will take the iron city back to its glory, stop illegal mining, impose effective bans on the pollution-creating sponge iron production in the region and create job opportunities for local youths," Shah said.</p>.<p>Accusing the TMC government of "stealing jobs from deserving candidates and selling them to the undeserving ones", the Union minister said, "The BJP promises merit-based employment to one lakh youths in Bengal each year if it is voted to power." Shah also promised an "infiltrator-free Bengal" once the BJP is voted to power in the state. The new government would also put an end to the fledgling syndicate, mafia and goonda raj in the state, he added. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>