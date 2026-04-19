<p>Purulia: Days before the first round of polling in West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again mounted scathing attacks on Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, promising to uproot the “syndicate regime” - believed to be at the core of many corruption scandals – if the saffron party comes to power.</p><p>“TMC syndicate has captured the tribal land and running the illegal quarrying business,” Modi said at a rally at Roybaghini ground next to the Purulia Sainik School. He addressed three other rallies at Bankura, Jhargram and Medinipur districts.</p><p>Modi said TMC ministers looted the teacher recruitment process and deceived thousands of youths. “In TMC's reign of jungle rule, no work gets done without a cut. And when the cut is demanded, where will the industry come from?” he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC will be punished in polls for 'betraying' women: PM Modi.<p>“That's why the industry is suffering here. Factories don't come out of fear. Factories come with trust; factories run on trust. Investment comes with trust.”</p><p>On the syndicate regime, he said, “The TMC syndicate has control over the markets and cold storage. The BJP will uproot this syndicate's control.”</p><p>Two days after the BJP government was unable to get a constitutional amendment linked to delimitation and early implementation of 33% women reservation in the Parliament and assemblies passed by the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister blamed TMC for the debacle in the House.</p><p>Trinamool Cogress was a member of the opposition block that voted against the bill, which required the concurrence of two-third of members present and voting in the Lower House.</p><p>“TMC didn’t want women in the Parliament. It opposed the women’s reservation bill. You need to punish the TMC for this during voting,” he told the audience.</p><p>In another rally at Medinipur, he said, “Under the TMC's ruthless government, there's loot in recruiting school teachers. Loot in children's mid-day meals. Loot in MNREGA work. Loot in money meant for the poor's homes. Loot in village roads. Loot in cyclone relief funds. In 15 years, they've earned a PhD in looting."</p><p>At the end of his rally at Jhargram, Modi also stopped at a tiny puffed-rice shop and purchased a pack of jhalmuri – Bengal’s staple snacks. He paid Rs 10 to the shop owners, ate a few bytes, shared it with some others nearby and finally posted a video of the entire event on social media.</p>