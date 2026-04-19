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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP will uproot TMC's syndicate regime: PM Modi in Purulia

Modi said TMC ministers looted the teacher recruitment process and deceived thousands of youths.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsBJPTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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