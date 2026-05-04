<p>Kolkata: The BJP won Monteswar seat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-live-updates-a-change-of-guard-in-offing-or-will-bengal-pick-mamata-again-bjp-tmc-congress-mamata-modi-amit-shah-sir-election-commission-vote-counting-may-4-exit-polls-results-3989513">West Bengal</a> while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>retained Bhagawangola by a massive margin, according to the assembly poll results declared by the Election Commission on Monday.</p>.<p>In Purba Bardhaman district’s Monteswar, BJP candidate Saikat Panja defeated TMC minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury by a margin of 14,798 votes, marking a significant upset for the ruling party.</p>.<p>The defeat of a sitting minister underscored the challenges faced by the TMC in several constituencies amid the ongoing counting of votes.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">Track latest updates on assembly election results here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127"> </a></p>.<p>In Murshidabad district’s Bhagawangola constituency, TMC’s Reyat Hossain Sarkar secured a resounding victory, defeating CPI(M) candidate Mahamudal Hasan by a margin of 56,407 votes.</p>.BJP in West Bengal | Communal polarisation meets electoral engineering.<p>The emphatic win highlighted the party’s continued strength in select pockets despite facing a broader electoral challenge across the state.</p>.<p>The results come amid a high-stakes electoral battle in West Bengal, where counting of votes was underway to determine the composition of the 294-member assembly.</p>.<p>Counting of votes was going on in 293 assembly seats, as polling in Falta in South 24 Parganas district was countermanded by the Election Commission.</p>.<p>Signalling a potential political churn in West Bengal, a state long dominated by TMC's Mamata Banerjee, the BJP surged past the halfway mark on Monday, leading in 195 assembly seats against the TMC’s 92 as counting progressed steadily, according to EC data. </p>