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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP wins Monteswar seat, TMC retains Bhagawangola

In Purba Bardhaman district’s Monteswar, BJP candidate Saikat Panja defeated TMC minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury by a margin of 14,798 votes, marking a significant upset for the ruling party.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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