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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP, with EC's help, tried to invalidate my candidature in Bhabanipur: Mamata

Banerjee accused the BJP of 'forcefully' deleting the names of 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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