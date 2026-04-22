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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP wouldn't have got opening if Mamata hadn't polarised state, says Rahul Gandhi

'This is an election of ideologies. The first thing I want to tell you is that the BJP steals elections,' he said.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:26 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:26 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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