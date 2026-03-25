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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's 3rd list of candidates includes RG Kar victim's mother

Speaking to a television channel after the announcement, RG Kar victim's mother said contesting the election was not a matter of pride but a painful responsibility.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticscandidatesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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