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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Debangshu Panda wins Falta by over 1.09 lakh votes

Once a Trinamool Congress stronghold, Panda's nearest rival was from the CPI(M), while Congress came third as TMC's Jahangir Khan slipped to fourth position.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 12:29 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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