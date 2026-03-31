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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP’s fourth list fine-tunes social arithmetic with defector, Matua picks

With only six seats left undeclared, the party named candidates for 13 more constituencies, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 288 for the 294-member assembly.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 08:07 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 08:07 IST
India NewsBJPIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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