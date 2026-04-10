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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's manifesto differs little from TMC, but saffron party promises to revive industries in state

The saffron party, however, also pledged to revive industries, beginning with an industrial park in Singur
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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