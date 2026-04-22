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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Calcutta High Court stays EC police observer's 'blanket direction' of action against 'troublemakers'

The division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul stayed the effect and operation of the April 21 order till June 30.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:46 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 17:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection Commissioncalcutta high courtWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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