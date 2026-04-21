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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| Campaigning for first phase polling ends with heated exchange between TMC, BJP

The Trinamool Congress referred to an alleged ‘taunt’ by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 19:06 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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