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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Candidates chant kirtans, roll rotis, shave beards as poll trail turns theatre of outreach

As party workers raised slogans outside, Hazari wielded the rolling pin with surprising ease before turning the impromptu culinary act into a political message.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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