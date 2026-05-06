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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | CEC orders immediate arrest of those involved in post-poll violence: Official

The EC's directive came after two persons were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalGyanesh KumarWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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