<p>Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Monday said that central forces would remain deployed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a> for at least seven more days after the elections, even if the BJP comes to power and urged voters to cast their votes without fear.</p>.<p>The Union Home Minister was addressing a gathering after leading a road show at Behala, where people will vote in the second and final phase on April 29.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| Campaigning for first phase polling ends with heated exchange between TMC, BJP.<p>“Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about the goons. The Election Commission has made extensive security arrangements, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power, central forces will remain here for seven days," he said.</p>.<p>The roadshow was held on the final day of campaigning in support of the BJP candidates for Behala Purba and Behala Paschim, turning the south Kolkata neighbourhood into a sea of saffron.</p>.<p>Standing atop an open-hood vehicle, Shah waved at supporters and showered flower petals on crowds lining both sides of the road.</p>.<p>Thousands of BJP workers and supporters, carrying party flags and orange-green balloons, thronged the route and raised slogans.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>