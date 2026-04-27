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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Central forces to stay for seven more days, even if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

Shah was addressing a gathering after leading a road show at Behala, where people will vote in the second and final phase on April 29.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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